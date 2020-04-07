Martin Bros. to close and offer curbside pickup
Martin Bros. Food Market will shift to curbside pickup only beginning on Wednesday, April 8.

Customers can place orders online at martinbrosfoodmarket.com 24/7 or by phone during store hours. By request, Martin Bros. Food Market shopping assistants can also assist customers by walking through isles with the customer on the phone, selecting items specific to their needs.

All orders will be paid by credit card over the phone, and purchases will be delivered with receipt to the back of the vehicle. All Martin Bros. Food Market team members will wear gloves, which will be changed after each delivery is made.

Martin Bros. Distributing Co., Inc. is a full-line, family-owned food service distributor serving Iowa and surrounding states.

