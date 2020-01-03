Manly Specialty Care receives state’s highest ranking in inspection

Staff at Manly Specialty Care are received in December a perfect survey administered by the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

There are 439 nursing facilities in Iowa. Generally, about 5 percent are found to be deficiency-free.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Skilled nursing facilities are inspected annually to evaluate services and renew state licensure. Unannounced, state surveyors arrive to interview, observe, and check records for several days. Surveyors determine compliance with regulations governing areas such as quality of care, residents’ rights, confidentiality and quality of service. If each of the many applicable regulations is met, the nursing home is awarded a “deficiency-free” survey.

“Receiving a deficiency free rating requires a great amount of attention to detail in all areas,” says Administrator Kimber Kleven. “With the intention of always thinking of ‘residents first’ we are committed and able to provide a safe, comfortable, loving home for all those who live here with us.”

Manly Specialty Care is a non-profit, 43-bed skilled nursing facility offering rehabilitation services, skilled nursing care, long term care and hospice care. Manly Specialty Care is owned and operated by West Des Moines-based Care Initiatives, Iowa’s largest not-for-profit skilled nursing care and senior care provider. For more information about, visit careinitiatives.org or call 641-454-2223.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0