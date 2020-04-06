Main Street Mason City honored for achievements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Main Street Iowa Awards Program has recognized Main Street Mason City in four categories.

The awards honor accomplishments, activities and people making a difference in the state’s 55 designated Main Street Iowa districts. This year, 19 projects were selected from 155 competitive nominations submitted in 13 different categories.

Main Street Mason City received the Game Changer Award for the Multipurpose Center and Exceptional Special Event for the Haunted Historic Building Tour. The Leadership Award was given to Melissa Fabian, and Business of the Year was awarded to Market 124 owner Katie Wold.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer + Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Contact Lisa at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow her on Twitter @LisaGrouette

