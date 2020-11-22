Long-term care facilities face staff, equipment shortages amid pandemic

Reynolds also said this week she expects to announce an initiative next week to recruit more nurses and other critical health-care workers to come to Iowa to help bolster the state’s strained workforce. The governor’s spokesman said a plan to bring more health care resources to Iowa is being developed, but details will not be available until next week.

“Like our hospitals, it’s important that we also provide assistance to long-term care facilities at this time, and that every Iowan continues to do their part to protect the most vulnerable of our health care workforce,” Reynolds said.

Carroll and Findley both suggested Reynolds should consider deploying the Iowa National Guard to help with Iowa’s overwhelmed health care workers, and both proposed a state registry for direct care workers, which could be used by employers to more easily find workers when faced with staffing shortages. Legislation to create a state direct care worker registry was proposed during the 2020 session of the Iowa Legislature and was being considered before the pandemic hit and derailed the session.

Findley said she would like to see some of the federal pandemic response funding to be put toward hazard pay and other financial issues like increased child care needs for direct care workers.