Young Construction accepting nominees for 2021 RoofRescue program

Young Construction has announced that its annual YC Cares RoofRescue program is back for 2021.

Started in 2015, the YC Cares program annually provides one family in need with a new roof. YC Cares provides all the materials and personnel needed to install the roof without charge.

Nominations for Roof Rescue are now open, and will remain open until July 1. The selection process will take course over the month of July with the winner to be announced on July 26.

To be eligible, nominees must reside within 45 miles of one of Young Construction’s Mason City, Waverly or Cedar Rapids office locations.

To nominate someone or see a full list of eligibility requirements, visit Young Construction’s website, youngconstructionofiowa.com.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

