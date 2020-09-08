Wright on the Park to hold book signing, anniversary celebration on Thursday

Thursday, Sept. 10 will mark a two-in-one day of celebration for Wright on the Park.
One reason is because it's the 110th anniversary of the initial opening of City National Bank and Hotel, otherwise known as the Historic Park Inn.
Wright on the Park will also be celebrating the publication of the book "Amazing Early Women of Mason City" by Pat Schultz.
The "Wright after Work" event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the plaza to the east of the Historic Park Inn's bank entrance.
Schultz will be present to sign books, which will also be available for purchase at the event. Books can also be bought at the Wright on the Park office and gift shop, located at 17 S. Federal, or ordered online at www.wrightonthepark.org.
All profits from book sales will go toward Wright on the Park to support its work in preserving the building and educating the public on it and related subjects, according to a press release.
"I am excited Wright on the Park was able to publish this book in 2020, the centennial year in which the 19th amendment was ratified to give women the right to vote. Many of the women whom I spotlight in the text were active suffragists," Schultz said. "Some of them even earned national recognition for their work. Mason City as a whole was supportive of getting the vote for women, with both local men and ladies speaking at the events held here. One of the sections in the book's appendix is devoted to suffrage efforts here."
Education committee members of Wright on the Park will be present at the event — with cupcakes.
In the case of inclement weather, a rain date has been set for Saturday Sept. 12 at the same location from 1 to 3 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are urged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
