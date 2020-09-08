Wright on the Park to hold book signing, anniversary celebration on Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Sept. 10 will mark a two-in-one day of celebration for Wright on the Park.

One reason is because it's the 110th anniversary of the initial opening of City National Bank and Hotel, otherwise known as the Historic Park Inn.

Wright on the Park will also be celebrating the publication of the book "Amazing Early Women of Mason City" by Pat Schultz.

The "Wright after Work" event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on the plaza to the east of the Historic Park Inn's bank entrance.

Schultz will be present to sign books, which will also be available for purchase at the event. Books can also be bought at the Wright on the Park office and gift shop, located at 17 S. Federal, or ordered online at www.wrightonthepark.org.

All profits from book sales will go toward Wright on the Park to support its work in preserving the building and educating the public on it and related subjects, according to a press release.