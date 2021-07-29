Woodford Lumber grand opening at new location in Clear Lake set for Saturday

Even businesses with more than 150 years logged can reintroduce themselves to the public.

On Saturday, Woodford Lumber & Home will try and do just that with a grand opening event at a new location on Seventh Avenue North in Clear Lake.

"It’s not ‘just’ a lumberyard anymore," a comment included in the business' press release reads. A few reasons why that is, per the press release, is that the new location features a design showroom and prominent displays for brands such as Do It Best and Benjamin Moore.

There are other changes as well. The press release noted that new employees have been hired at the new location in tandem with the existing staff. As to the motivation for the expansion, the release talked about a belief in community.

"They (the owners) felt it was important to retain a full-service lumberyard and hardware and home store in Clear Lake as part of the essential business offerings in a robust community," the release stated.

The grand opening ceremony gets going at 8 a.m. on Saturday and will feature: a grand prize drawing for a $500 shopping spree, musical entertainment, Chris' Kettle Corn and barbecue samples.

The new location can be found at 1800 7th Ave. N in Clear Lake.

