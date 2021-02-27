With state mask mandate lifted, what are North Iowa restaurants doing?

When Gov. Kim Reynolds lifted Iowa's face mask mandate for residents earlier this month, what to do in public when around folks for 15 minutes or longer became more of a patchwork matter for local government entities and people themselves to decide.
In North Iowa, restaurants, which have seen declines of 50% or more in business since the COVID-19 pandemic started a year ago, have taken a number of different tracks to reaffirm a sense of safety while also slowly moving back to some semblance of normalcy.
"I think it’s a waiting game until people feel confident. They’re not confident sitting in the restaurant yet," State Street Deli's Pam Nardi said.
There at the Mason City establishment, masks are required and yet Nardi said that business isn't back to normal. By her count, the split between carryout business and dine-in business is about 70% to 30% toward carryout.
Doug Brown, who runs Papa's American Cafe and Prime N Wine in Mason City, said that both of those businesses are also continuing to see a lot of carryout and delivery orders which are positives but also risk tying up service within the restaurants themselves.
According to him, a big thing that's hurt Prime N Wine is not being able to have larger groups, for wedding rehearsals and other private events, which constitute a good chunk of the customer base.
At each, staff continue to wear masks but patrons don't have to if they don't want to. But Brown did say that distancing measures remain in effect for the time being. From his perspective, the mandate changes aren't some great boon for the restaurants.
"It probably helped a little bit but it basically allows a business to do whatever they want. They basically said there’s no restrictions but we want you to practice safety measures," Brown said.
Kathy Heuer, who runs the Rustic Brew in Hampton, echoed what Brown shared.
"I feel it’s just going to be awhile until everyone feels comfortable," Heuer said.
At the combination brewery and coffeehouse, staff are still required to wear masks and there's more spacing between tables. Heuer said that she hasn't had to be heavy-handed with customers coming in and not wearing masks. They mostly abide mask usage.
"Basically I have not had to tell anyone not to enter without one," she said.
Also not unlike Prime N Wine, Heuer said that Rustic Brew is missing out on its bigger groups that would make coffee trips a common occurrence.
"It’s hit and miss, day by day. Some days it’s a lot better. I still don’t have my groups that come in. Like the bridge group and the card group. Not like I used to. They haven’t started back yet," Heuer said.
In Algona, Emerald's Fine Foods and Libations is back to full capacity seating now and masks aren't required. Owner Molly Berte said that regulars are mostly back now, though business hasn't been fully restored to pre-COVID levels.
"During the week, we miss the travelers. They’re starting to slowly come back," Berte said.
According to her, older folks aren't all back either because they're afraid of venturing out much until they've received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
As the trek toward normalcy continues, not every restaurant is going to make it. Maintaining mask mandates or shedding them, keeping social distancing measures or putting all the tables back in, won't always be enough to triage a year's worth of sustained losses.
In a report from KCCI on Monday, the Iowa Restaurant Association's Jessica Dunker had a sobering forecast quoted.
"Iowa is still projected to have fewer closures by percentage than a lot of the states," she said. "But we're still looking at a 15 to 20 percent permanent closure rate."
For Cerro Gordo County alone, data from the site "DataUSA" shows that "food preparation and serving related occupations is the sixth largest industry sector and accounts for about 1,300 jobs. On the low end of that forecast, that would mean almost 200 people looking for new lines of work.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.