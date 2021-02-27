With state mask mandate lifted, what are North Iowa restaurants doing?

According to him, a big thing that's hurt Prime N Wine is not being able to have larger groups, for wedding rehearsals and other private events, which constitute a good chunk of the customer base.

At each, staff continue to wear masks but patrons don't have to if they don't want to. But Brown did say that distancing measures remain in effect for the time being. From his perspective, the mandate changes aren't some great boon for the restaurants.

"It probably helped a little bit but it basically allows a business to do whatever they want. They basically said there’s no restrictions but we want you to practice safety measures," Brown said.

Kathy Heuer, who runs the Rustic Brew in Hampton, echoed what Brown shared.

"I feel it’s just going to be awhile until everyone feels comfortable," Heuer said.

At the combination brewery and coffeehouse, staff are still required to wear masks and there's more spacing between tables. Heuer said that she hasn't had to be heavy-handed with customers coming in and not wearing masks. They mostly abide mask usage.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}