WHKS & Co. 'flagship investor' in North Iowa Corridor campaign

The Mason City engineering firm WHKS & Co. has been named the flagship investor for this year's North Iowa Corridor Economic Development investor campaign.
The North Iowa Corridor’s annual campaign generates private investment to complement public funding it receives from the City of Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, and the City of Clear Lake. Investors help the corridor promote the region, develop business recruitment and retention, and improve workforce development, according to a press release issued by the organization.
“WHKS & Co. is honored to have the opportunity to be a flagship investor with the North Iowa Corridor EDC,” said Fouad K. Daoud, President and CEO. “We realize that economic development is the key component in the health of any community.
“The positive impact of a professional organization like the North Iowa Corridor is vital to local businesses and contributes to the health and vibrancy of communities which in turn contributes to the well-being of the citizens. We are humbled to be able to partner with the North Iowa Corridor EDC and play a small but integral part in moving north Iowa forward and driving future growth.”
The North Iowa Corridor will hold its annual meeting from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 10 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.
A key focus for the corridor is the strategic plan known as Vision North Iowa, which lays out action plans for building a regional community, attracting innovation and entrepreneurship, and promoting the region as a destination for business.
Vision North Iowa was born in January of 2017, with contributions for the regional five-year growth plan coming from residents, businesses and local leaders. Some of the ideas that are part of Vision North Iowa, including the redevelopment of the downtown and mall areas, are already taking shape.
The corridor was also involved in applying for a federal challenge grant to create a regional pipeline to grow tech entrepreneurship in North Iowa. The $750,000 grant and its match would be used to build North Iowa Innovation Center, a resource center that will remove any barriers to growth for tech startups -- like access to a skilled workforce, excellent broadband internet availability, mentors, and angel investors.
“WHKS & Co. has been a valued partner of the corridor for a long time, both through their financial support and their service through various projects in our communities,” said Chad Schreck, president and CEO of the North Iowa Corridor. “We are grateful for their support of our work through their contributions as Flagship Investor this year.”
WHKS & Co. provides engineering services to support initial planning, project design, and construction, mostly in the Midwest. Headquartered in Mason City, the firm has Iowa offices in Ames, West Des Moines, East Dubuque, plus Rochester, Minnesota, and Springfield, Illinois.