WHKS & Co. 'flagship investor' in North Iowa Corridor campaign

The Mason City engineering firm WHKS & Co. has been named the flagship investor for this year's North Iowa Corridor Economic Development investor campaign.

The North Iowa Corridor’s annual campaign generates private investment to complement public funding it receives from the City of Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, and the City of Clear Lake. Investors help the corridor promote the region, develop business recruitment and retention, and improve workforce development, according to a press release issued by the organization.

“WHKS & Co. is honored to have the opportunity to be a flagship investor with the North Iowa Corridor EDC,” said Fouad K. Daoud, President and CEO. “We realize that economic development is the key component in the health of any community.

“The positive impact of a professional organization like the North Iowa Corridor is vital to local businesses and contributes to the health and vibrancy of communities which in turn contributes to the well-being of the citizens. We are humbled to be able to partner with the North Iowa Corridor EDC and play a small but integral part in moving north Iowa forward and driving future growth.”

The North Iowa Corridor will hold its annual meeting from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 10 at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

