25 years ago, Disney was trying to figure out a way to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Mickey Mouse.

Disney decided that North Iowa was prime flyover country and wanted to create a 520-acre "card" of a Mickey Mouse logo for airplane passengers to see as they soared above, a stunt easier said than done. That's where WHKS stepped in, working with a farmer on land near Dougherty to make it a reality.

The survey team laid out a route for the farmer to plant and the rest is history. Now it's WHKS's turn to celebrate its own anniversary, its 75th.

The company, which was founded in 1948, has flourished ever since, providing engineering, planning and land survey services. The Mason City-based business has expanded to include six offices in three states and has completed projects in 17 states.

President and CEO Fouad Daoud, who has been with WHKS for 35 years, said the company's success and longevity is not a stroke of luck.

"Our biggest asset is having a great staff. That's on key part of our success, as well as serving our clients," Daoud said. "We have very low turnover and our clients are very loyal to us."

The name WHKS represents the firm's founder Ralph Wallace and key players Francis Holland, Dick Kastler and Frank Schmitz.

WHKS has been a part of multiple local projects recently. Scott Sweet, vice president and office manager, said the most visible projects are the Destination Iowa Trail Project, the River City Renaissance skywalk, the Comprehensive Corridor Plan and reconstruction of Highway 122 near the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Sweet, who's been with WHKS for 25 years, said his favorite part of coming to work is knowing the firm is making communities better with its projects.

"I think the best part is working on projects that improve the livability of the area," Sweet said.

The low turnover rate is personified by Human Resources Director Carol Nauman's 45 years at WHKS. She began her career as a receptionist and slowly worked her way up in the company. She said she's continuously noticed WHKS' steady growth in the number of employees and projects over the years. The Mason City office currently employs 30 people and the company has a total of 141 employees around the Midwest.

"It's a family type of organization and everybody cares about each other," Nauman said.

Structural engineer Nathan Langel in his third year with WHKS. He said the company stood out right from the start, with its interview process.

"When I was finishing up college and interviewing at other places, they were all pretty standard," Langel said. "...(here,) everybody I got to sit down and talk to, I ended up liking," Langel said.

Construction coordinator Kevin Boehmer said he loves working on projects that result in something that people actually use, especially bridges.

"They always stand out because they literally stand out in the environment," Boehmer said.

Project manager Chase Holien, a 14-year employee, said the key to WHKS's success is building a great reputation through solid work.

"(It's) the relationships we have with our clients," he said. "I think that develops with the care we've put into our projects. We want to do a good job, we're not just trying to get on to the next project."

Design engineer Tanner Clevenger chalks up the company's longevity to never standing still.

"They never get complacent with where they're at," he said. "They're always looking at ways to get more clients and get more work."

As for the 75th anniversary, Daoud is tight-lipped about the celebration.

"We got all the people together and we celebrated for three nights with their families," he said. "We celebrated somewhere special. My goal is to celebrate in an even more special place for our 80th."

