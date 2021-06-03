White Barn Picket Fence opening second location in Clear Lake

Downtown Clear Lake will soon see another new retailer open its doors this summer, with White Barn Picket Fence opening a new location in Clear Lake.

White Barn Picket Fence is a photography studio and home décor store located in Algona, Iowa. The business is owned and operated by Amanda and Courtney Krumwiede, a husband and wife duo living in Britt.

Starting solely as a photography studio in 2008, the Krumwiedes decided to expand their business to include a retail storefront around three years ago.

Amanda Krumwiede said that opening a location in Clear Lake was always a goal for her business.

“I knew that someday I wanted to have a spot in Clear Lake as well,” Krumwiede said. ”but I didn’t necessarily expect it to be anytime soon.”

Things changed for Krumwiede when an opportunity in downtown Clear Lake became available last month.

“It was the exact location I wanted to be in,” Krumwiede said. “It was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”

