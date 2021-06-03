White Barn Picket Fence opening second location in Clear Lake

Downtown Clear Lake will soon see another new retailer open its doors this summer, with White Barn Picket Fence opening a new location in Clear Lake.
White Barn Picket Fence is a photography studio and home décor store located in Algona, Iowa. The business is owned and operated by Amanda and Courtney Krumwiede, a husband and wife duo living in Britt.
Starting solely as a photography studio in 2008, the Krumwiedes decided to expand their business to include a retail storefront around three years ago.
Amanda Krumwiede said that opening a location in Clear Lake was always a goal for her business.
“I knew that someday I wanted to have a spot in Clear Lake as well,” Krumwiede said. ”but I didn’t necessarily expect it to be anytime soon.”
Things changed for Krumwiede when an opportunity in downtown Clear Lake became available last month.
“It was the exact location I wanted to be in,” Krumwiede said. “It was too good of an opportunity to pass up.”
The new White Barn Picket Fence will be in downtown Clear Lake on the corner of Fourth Street and Main Avenue. They’ll share the retail space with the owners of Charlie’s Soda Fountain, Jessica and Austin Wood, who purchased the building in May.
White Barn Picket Fence will operate in the space facing towards Main Avenue, while Charlie’s Soda Fountain will operate in the area facing towards 4th St.
The White Barn Picket Fence in Clear Lake will feature very similar offerings as its Algona location, including a photography studio.
“When I jumped in three years ago handling this, I didn’t have any retail experience … I really was figuring it out as I went,” Krumwiede said. “Now I’ve got a lot of that hard stuff behind me, so this second location will just be an extension of what we’re doing.”
The Krumwiedes hope to have their new store open for the Clear Lake community on July 1, but no official date has been set.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont