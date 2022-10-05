'We're all collectors here:' Oak Leaf celebrates 45 years in Mason City

Every character has an origin story. For one North Iowa business, that origin story goes back 45 years.

Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles was opened Mike Tickal and his father, Frank "Pat," after their collections outgrew Mike's house. Pat was a stamp dealer while Mike developed a passion for buying and selling comic books.

"I got frustrated with not finding the new ones at the local drugstore," said Tickal. "They would have issue number six and number seven, then they would jumped to number nine. Well what happened to number eight?"

Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles, located at 221 N. Federal Ave., has been the spot for many fans to pick up new issues featuring their favorite heroes or expand their collections.

The store is filled with thousands of collectibles, from posters to baseball cards. An entire wall is filled with new comic book releases from the major publishers. Another area has long boxes full of comics and a wall of manga for people to peruse.

Items in the store can vary depending on what's hot in pop culture, like figurines of popular anime characters and plushies. Tickal is always on the lookout for the next big thing so he can bring it to the store.

"We're a pop culture superstore. We want a little bit of everything in here. We're not just a comic book store," Tickal said.

Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles 45th anniversary celebration will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, just outside of the store. According to the store's Facebook page, the event also will be a benefit for the North Iowa Youth Center.

There will be inflatables for the kids, costume contests, and other activities for people to enjoy. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet Steve Potter, a current artist for the Garbage Pail Kids.

Being able "to sell happiness" every day has been a highlight of owning the shop for Tickal. The business has experienced a share of hard times, especially during the course of the pandemic. He said the store barely managed to survive and he didn't take a paycheck that year.

The magic that has helped Oak Leaf stay in business has been the hard work dedicated to the customer, according to Tickal. He added the "idea of making people happy and the rest will come" has also helped the shop stay around so long.

"We get along with people and we encourage and we help. They know they can come here and they've got a kindred spirit. We're all collectors here," says Tickal.

Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles and its employees have seen some of their customers grow up and now bring their kids or grandkids to the store.

"Those are shocking moments. (Customers say) 'Here's my grandkids. Brought them here because I used to shop here too,'" said Tickal. "That's just a circle of life type of thing."

Tickal hopes Oak Leaf is still able to promote reading and bring people joy well into the future.

"If I can do that, I'd be thrilled," said Tickal.

