Waypoint Medical opens in Clear Lake with COVID-19 precautions

The owners of Waypoint Medical didn’t plan on opening the newest health care facility in Clear Lake in the midst of a global pandemic, but they were ready.

Waypoint Medical, a full-service family practice, opened on April 1 at 1801 U.S. Highway 18 E. with telemedicine capabilities.

“We were going to have telemedicine capabilities anyway, so we didn’t have to scramble to do that,” said Dr. John Brady, Waypoint Medical president and CEO.

The clinic is currently seeing acute care patients through virtual visits or in-person after being screened by telephone.

Patients with stable, chronic medical conditions seeking an appointment have been scheduled for May, Brady said, noting the clinic will adjust its scheduling to adhere to guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health and the state related to COVID-19.

“The safety of our staff and patients is a top priority and as such, we have implemented protocols to deal with the current situation,” he said.