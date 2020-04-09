Waypoint Medical opens in Clear Lake with COVID-19 precautions

The owners of Waypoint Medical didn’t plan on opening the newest health care facility in Clear Lake in the midst of a global pandemic, but they were ready.
Waypoint Medical, a full-service family practice, opened on April 1 at 1801 U.S. Highway 18 E. with telemedicine capabilities.
“We were going to have telemedicine capabilities anyway, so we didn’t have to scramble to do that,” said Dr. John Brady, Waypoint Medical president and CEO.
The clinic is currently seeing acute care patients through virtual visits or in-person after being screened by telephone.
Patients with stable, chronic medical conditions seeking an appointment have been scheduled for May, Brady said, noting the clinic will adjust its scheduling to adhere to guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Iowa Department of Public Health and the state related to COVID-19.
“The safety of our staff and patients is a top priority and as such, we have implemented protocols to deal with the current situation,” he said.
Waypoint Medical has an Abbott ID NOW device that is capable of running COVID-19 tests, but it hasn't received the test kits for the virus, Brady said, adding those are only allocated to hot spot areas in the U.S. The clinic will receive test kits when needed based on that allocation.
The device is capable of running tests for influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and strep without the need for a throat culture.
Brady encourages all their patients to continue social distancing, handwashing and wearing masks when appropriate.
Construction at Waypoint Medical began last fall. The building, formerly the location of Cancun Restaurant, was sold to QVS Holding LLC in July, according to Cerro Gordo County property records.
QVS Holding LLC is owned by Brady and Lenise Kollasch, a registered nurse and QVS Medical Consulting chief operating officer.
Brady, a doctor of osteopathic medicine, has been a practicing family medicine physician for 24 years, and Kollasch has been in the nursing and management field for 15 years.
Waypoint Medical currently employs reception, lab, radiology and nursing staff to cover the 58-plus hours a week its open, but it plans to add staff and providers in the near future, Brady said.
Prior to opening, more than 75 patients had booked appointments at the clinic, he said.
“The community response has been fantastic in person and via our social media accounts for our telemedicine option,” Brady said.
When fully operational, Waypoint Medical will provide full-service family practice with lab and X-ray capabilities for patients of all ages with acute and chronic health care needs.
The mission of the clinic is “to treat every patient with compassion and respect, helping create a healthy future for our patients, their families and our communities.”
A community open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at Waypoint Medical in late spring or early summer, when it’s appropriate based on the health care climate, Brady said.
For more information about Waypoint Medical, visit www.waypointclinic.com or the Waypoint Medical Facebook page or call 641-357-1999.
Reach Reporter Ashley Stewart at 641-421-0533. Follow her on Twitter at GGastewart.
