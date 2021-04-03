Watch Now: Andersen's Market opening up second location in Clear Lake

"We saw the need for it. Someone said it was going to be for lease and it couldn’t have come at a better time," O'Connor said. Before April is over, the family will run its almost 20-year-old store in Mason City and do business in Clear Lake as well.

According to O'Connor, one thing that changed is that Andersen's Market in Mason City saw one of its best summers ever in 2020.

"A lot of people were at home wanting to pretty up their house and now they’re going to keep it up," she said. By her count, Andersen's sold four times as many vegetable plants as it had ever sold.

Along with that carryover momentum, Mike said he sees locational benefits to where the Clear Lake store will be located. "There’s really two main benefits: I’m on the highway and Clear Lake is a destination point for the lake so you get all those summer visitors and travelers. That’s going to help. This will pull people I don’t have (in Mason City)," he said.