Vitzthum named CEO of Iowa State Bank
Vitzthum named CEO of Iowa State Bank

Laurie Vitzthum

 Submitted

The board of directors of Iowa State Bank have named Laurie Vitzthum as president and CEO, effective Aug. 2. Vitzthum will lead the $400 million community bank and its 51 employees in the Algona, Corwith, Ruthven and Wesley markets.

Vitzthum has served as chief financial officer since 2002 and has been with the bank since 1990. She holds a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a certified public accountant. 

Iowa State Bank is owned by Mid-Iowa Bancshares Company of Algona, a one-bank holding company devoted to community banking in northcentral Iowa. 

