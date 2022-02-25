Visit Mason City prepares for exciting 2022

In 2020, Visit Mason City had a serious issue on its hand: nobody was visiting Mason City.

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic caused shutdowns and restrictions across the country, meaning events were cancelled and people were no longer making the trip to North Iowa.

This presented problems for Visit Mason City and its executive director Lindsey James, and overall, Cerro Gordo County experienced a 22.8% decrease in direct visitor spending in 2020.

This lack of visitors to the area created funding issues for Visit Mason City as well, as the organization is funded through Mason City's hotel-motel tax. Fewer people staying in local hotels meant less revenue for Visit Mason City.

To stay afloat, Visit Mason City had to get creative.

"On one hand, everything we do here was put on hold," James said. "When travel was so negatively impacted we took a hit, but, our community faired pretty well."

One of the keys to success for the organization in 2020 was through sports. According to James, a major way to increase hotel revenue in the area was by hosting sports teams from out of Iowa.

Due to heavier restrictions in states such as Minnesota, local professional hockey teams weren't able to practice with any regularity, so Mason City played host to some of the teams.

Equestrian sports was also able to grow in Mason City, due to a number of facilities that typically host those events being on college campuses. With college campuses closed, Mason City was able to step up to host the events during 2020, according to James.

Because of the increase in sports activities, Mason City took in over $6 million in sports revenue in the 2020-21 fiscal year, a 23% uptick from the year prior.

"We estimated the impact of our organization was actually up 25% compared to the prior year," James said.

Looking forward, Visit Mason City hopes to continue its upward trend, which leaves James with a busy year ahead.

Visit Mason City played a hand in attracting a large number of new events and activities to Mason City in 2022, with a diverse range of events coming to the city. Some of the newbies to Mason City this year include the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Series, the Preserve Iowa Summit and the Iowa Academic Decathlon, which takes place next week.

"These are all people who may not have come to our communities otherwise," James said.

Another goal for the organization this year, according to James, is to expand marketing efforts to attract visitors from out of state. This includes a digital push to encourage leisure travel to Mason City in metro areas "within two-to-six hours."

But the big ticket item for James and the Visit Mason City team is that Mason City was announced as a host city for the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI).

"We are living and breathing RAGBRAI right now," James said.

RAGBRAI is a seven-day bike ride across the state of Iowa, with 2022 aiming to be the event's 48th running. According to RAGBRAI officials, the event is the oldest, longest and largest recreational bicycle touring event in the world.

Mason City last hosted RAGBRAI in 2014, and the economic impact it had on the city in just one day can not be understated. According to Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel, when the ride came to town, $3 million economic impact in just the one day it was here.

Mason City and Charles City to host RAGBRAI 2022 riders Get excited folks, one of the biggest annual events in the state is returning to North Iowa.

Visit Mason City has a huge role to play in preparing the city for the event, which takes place in around five months, running from July 24-30.

There are 18 committees that need to be formed to oversee things such as public safety, entertainment, food and vendor and medical, in addition to booking a headline performer. In 2014 Mason City hosted former Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

"We are leading that charge right now... It will be a great event for RAGBRAI nation," James said. "It's consuming life right now."

The laundry list of events coming to Mason City is starting to make life feel a bit more normal for James, and she's excited for the next several years to come.

"It's going to be an exciting year for Mason City," James said.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.