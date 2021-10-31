Upmeyer completes Iowa Bankers Association training

Ashley Upmeyer, Business Banking Officer and Credit Analyst at Clear Lake Bank & Trust, has successfully completed the 2021 Iowa Bankers Association (IBA) Introduction to Commercial Lending, which was held in Cedar Rapids on Oct. 18-20.

The school is a three-day program sponsored by the Iowa Bankers Association. The purpose of the school is to give students a basic understanding of the principles and concepts of commercial lending. Curriculum involves an extensive case study, classroom lecture, and problem loan exercises.

Upmeyer began her career with Clear Lake Bank & Trust in 2011 as loan assistant. She was promoted to a credit analyst in 2017. Upmeyer manages a business loan portfolio and was critical in Clear Lake Bank & Trust’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) efforts.

Earlier this year, Upmeyer was promoted to Business Banking Officer/Credit Analyst. Upmeyer has become involved in several Clear Lake community projects serves as a First Mate for the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Abby covers education and public safety for the Globe Gazette. Follow her on Twitter at @MkayAbby. Email her at Abby.Koch@GlobeGazette.com

