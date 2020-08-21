United Way of North Central Iowa to hold food drive

The United Way of North Central Iowa will host a food drive on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The food drive will take place at United Way of North Central Iowa in Mason City.
United Way of North Central Iowa will be accepting non-perishable items, a press release said. Preferred items include: protein (peanut butter, canned meat or fish), canned fruits and vegetables, canned soup, pasta sauce, breakfast items (including cereal), 100% fruit juice, and personal care items and paper products (soap, deodorant, toothpaste).
United Way will additionally accept cash and check donations.
All donations will be used to serve the 8 counties served by United Way North Central Iowa. According to the press release from United Way, 15.94% of children in the region suffer from food insecurity.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.