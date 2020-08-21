 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
United Way of North Central Iowa to hold food drive
0 comments
alert

United Way of North Central Iowa to hold food drive

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
United Way North Central Iowa Logo

The United Way of North Central Iowa will host a food drive on Thursday, Sept. 3, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The food drive will take place at United Way of North Central Iowa in Mason City.

United Way of North Central Iowa will be accepting non-perishable items, a press release said. Preferred items include: protein (peanut butter, canned meat or fish), canned fruits and vegetables, canned soup, pasta sauce, breakfast items (including cereal), 100% fruit juice, and personal care items and paper products (soap, deodorant, toothpaste). 

United Way will additionally accept cash and check donations.

All donations will be used to serve the 8 counties served by United Way North Central Iowa. According to the press release from United Way, 15.94% of children in the region suffer from food insecurity.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News