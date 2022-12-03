Twenty Fore Seven tees up in Mason City

Swing by Mason City's new golf simulator spot.

Twenty Fore Seven, located at 519 Fourth St. S.W., is a new indoor sports lounge. A main feature of the facility is all-day access for members to enjoy a round of golf or other activities. The recreation business opened Nov. 18.

"We have a huge second and third shift workforce, and I was kind of thinking about those type of guys too that maybe work late and wouldn't normally be able to go out on a weekend and go play Highland," said owner Colton Card.

Off Season Indoor Golf, which closed in October 2020, used to be the spot to go to for indoor golf. Card said many people enjoyed the place and were bummed to see it go.

Card's technology company picked up a referral partnership to sell Trackman and Full Swing golf simulators two years ago. Selling the simulators and seeing the desire for a new indoor golf destination sparked the idea for Twenty Fore Seven.

"[My wife and I] planned it for about a solid year before we officially closed on a building, and that's how it started," said Card.

Card stumbled across the indoor golf location after hearing about it from a friend of a friend. After buying the building, it required a three month remodeling process.

"We had the right team and we just kept moving forward," Card said.

Twenty Fore Seven has two simulator bays for people to use, along with a variety of seating. Each bay has a top-of-the-line simulator, programmed with well-known golf courses like Pebble Beach and Oakmont Country Club, and driving range options. Simulators are also programmed with other games like baseball and disc golf.

Card encourages people to bring their own clubs and equipment to Twenty Fore Seven. For individuals who don't have a set of clubs, there are bags of clubs for people to use and possibly buy. The facility provides golf balls for people to use as well.

People can bring their own beverages, including alcoholic, and food into the facility. Cleaning equipment is provided to tidy up the space after use.

The facility can be accessed at any hour of the day by those with memberships. Card says memberships are the best way to go if a person wants advance booking and is serious about golfing. People can purchase hourly booking QR codes to use the facility for themselves or a group, but spots are filling up quickly, according to Card.

Twenty Fore Seven is designed to be autonomous and self-serving, from booking the tee time to starting up the simulator bays.

"I want to put our customers in the driver's seat and give them a sense of ownership of the place," said Card.

Card knew people were excited for Twenty Fore Seven to open because of the reaction and following the business picked up on social media. He was asked numerous times during the remodel process when it would open.

"It's been a good reception, even several months ago," said Card.

Pricing for memberships, booking times, and league information can be found at twentyforesevengolf.com. Updates are posted on Twenty Fore Seven's Facebook page.