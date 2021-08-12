Trio of Mason City retail spots sold for over $6 million

The trio of retail lots located at the Indianhead Square Shopping Center in Mason City were sold recently to Aterra 156, 451 Indianhead Drive, Mason City LLC, a part of the Aterra Real Estate group.

Aterra Real Estate purchased the three locations from the Indianhead Development Group on July 14, for about $2.043 million for each building. The cost for the trio of retail spaces came in at a total of approximately $6.128 million.

The lots on 451, 473 and 493 Indianhead Drive were originally owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc. before selling what were at the time vacant lots to Indianhead Development Group back in 2003. The Indianhead Development Group purchased the vacant lots from Wal-Mart for a total of $885,500.

The three retail spaces are located east of the Mason City Wal-Mart and are home to eight different businesses.

GameStop, Smoke Shop, One Main Financial, Mediacom, Metro by T-Mobile, Check n’ Go, Cricket Wireless and the Armed Forces Career Center are all located within the Indianhead Square Shopping Center.

