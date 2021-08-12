Trio of Mason City retail spots sold for over $6 million

The trio of retail lots located at the Indianhead Square Shopping Center in Mason City were sold recently to Aterra 156, 451 Indianhead Drive, Mason City LLC, a part of the Aterra Real Estate group.
Aterra Real Estate purchased the three locations from the Indianhead Development Group on July 14, for about $2.043 million for each building. The cost for the trio of retail spaces came in at a total of approximately $6.128 million.
The lots on 451, 473 and 493 Indianhead Drive were originally owned by Wal-Mart Stores Inc. before selling what were at the time vacant lots to Indianhead Development Group back in 2003. The Indianhead Development Group purchased the vacant lots from Wal-Mart for a total of $885,500.
The three retail spaces are located east of the Mason City Wal-Mart and are home to eight different businesses.
GameStop, Smoke Shop, One Main Financial, Mediacom, Metro by T-Mobile, Check n’ Go, Cricket Wireless and the Armed Forces Career Center are all located within the Indianhead Square Shopping Center.
Aterra is currently looking to fill the only vacant retail space in the Indianhead Square Shopping Center. That space, at 451 Indianhead Drive, used to be home to a Cabin Coffee.
Aterra is a real estate business operating out of Des Moines that owns and operates commercial, residential and office real estate locations. Aterra owns and operates real estate in six different states including Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Florida.
Aterra did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont