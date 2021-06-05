Trader Auction changes name to I-35 Auctions

Trader Auction & Liquidation, a Clear Lake-based online auction company, has changed its name to I-35 Auctions. The company is owned locally by Jon Tofte and is affiliated with K-BID.com, an online auction website in the Upper Midwest.
I-35 Auctions conducts online-only auctions for construction, manufacturing, commercial and other clients in Iowa and Minnesota.
