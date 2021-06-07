Theresa Starkey hired at Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity has hired Theresa Starkey as its program manager.

Starkey joined Habitat for Humanity of North Central Iowa in May 2021. She will be working with applicants for their homeownership and home repair programs, assisting their current partner families, and supporting their homeowners.

With her role as the affiliate's Qualified Loan Originator, Starkey will manage applicants' mortgage portfolios and help with the homeowner selection process. She will also help to coordinate Habitat for Humanity NCI's volunteers throughout the year.

Starkey worked for 14 years at Shopko in many roles from sales floor, assistant general merchandise manager to customer service manager. Most recently she worked for First Citizens Bank as a personal banker.

Starkey is also a Habitat homeowner. She moved into her home in April 1997, right before Easter. She then successfully paid her home off in March 2019.

Starkey graduated from Kaplan University, in Mason City, with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

To inquire about volunteering, make a donation, apply for housing assistance, or to get more information about Habitat for Humanity or the ReStore, call (641) 424-8978 or visit the website at www.habitatnci.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.