'The Planet' coffee shop finds 'perfect opportunity' in Charles City floral shop

Along with that alteration, Holly said they changed the name of their "mocktails," which includes a rosemary grapefruit offering, to refreshers. Regular syrups for the drinks come from Holly and she said that 90% of everything is organic or close to organic. Eventually they may offer actual cocktails, but that'll have to wait for insurance stuff to go through.

Until that day comes, Holly and Shellby both acknowledged that they're more than happy with where things are at right now. Holly had seen examples of coffee shop and floral shop pairings in other locations, thought it was a "neat idea," and can now enjoy such an arrangement herself.

"We’re surrounded by plants. She loves her plants," Shellby said.

Were that floral support and support from Shellby not enough, Holly said that her mother is also helping out however she can which includes some prep.

Even when they had to start at the crack of dawn on Tuesday, it didn't bother them too much.