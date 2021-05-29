The Pit Barbecue in Forest City is all fired up

"It’s definitely the most challenging and takes the longest," he said. But it's also their biggest seller.

As for sides, there are traditional options such as baked beans and potato salad as well as the elotes and a three-cheese macaroni and cheese option.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When it comes to sauces, Marc said that right now they only have about six choices, but there's a plan to expand further which may come as The Pit enters into more and more barbecue competitions in the area.

Depending on how business goes for this year, The Pit may well expand to a brick-and-mortar store either in Clear Lake or Mason City. Wentz said that that isn't 100% yet.

With a major barbecuing and grilling holiday coming, though, he was able to speak authoritatively on the best way to prepare some pork ribs:

So if someone was going to do some ribs, what would you recommend? Pork ribs? Beef ribs?

For beginners, I would say pork ribs. They’re a lot easier and quicker. Beef ribs are more like a brisket. You really gotta get the feeling of it and get it down a couple times. Mess up a couple times.

What kind of pork ribs?