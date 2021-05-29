The Pit Barbecue in Forest City is all fired up

A few years back, Marc Wentz of Forest City was only a dabbler. He'd grill various meats and change things up with different types of wood when inspiration struck him. He said he was in his hobby phase of barbecuing then, but even as an amateur he had ambitions of doing something a little more well-established.
After burning through enough apple, hickory and oak wood, he made the leap up to the pros in 2018 with a food truck and a 300-gallon smoker that he said he built while working at the local 3M warehouse.
"This was a goal for a long time and we were able to make it happen," Marc said. Initially, Wentz admitted that the prices for "The Pit, Barbecue and Smoked Meats" weren't right for the work he and his wife Cassandra were putting in and the menu wasn't quite the same as the one now posted on the side of their orange and black food truck.
Now in their third season, Cassandra, who seasons everything, and Marc, who smokes it all, are booked solid for almost the entire summer. They've moved up from a 300-gallon smoker to a 1,000-gallon rig that Marc said took at least 300 hours to construct. The menu now not only has brisket and pulled pork sandwiches but nachos, tacos and a take on Mexican style street corn (elotes) that features brisket smoked for almost a full day.
Their range has expanded a bit, too. Now, Marc said that The Pit covers a 90-mile radius that includes: Charles City, Clarion, Iowa Falls, Clear Lake, Manly, Northwood and even smaller towns.
"We found that tiny towns a lot of people would come out. They might have a gas station but no restaurants there so a lot of people would come out," Marc said. For just the week of May 24, he said that The Pit had multiple events to cover in Forest City throughout the week as well as a wedding on Saturday.
According to Marc, the brisket by far takes the longest and usually gets started a day before the food truck goes out to an event.
"It’s definitely the most challenging and takes the longest," he said. But it's also their biggest seller.
As for sides, there are traditional options such as baked beans and potato salad as well as the elotes and a three-cheese macaroni and cheese option.
When it comes to sauces, Marc said that right now they only have about six choices, but there's a plan to expand further which may come as The Pit enters into more and more barbecue competitions in the area.
Depending on how business goes for this year, The Pit may well expand to a brick-and-mortar store either in Clear Lake or Mason City. Wentz said that that isn't 100% yet.
With a major barbecuing and grilling holiday coming, though, he was able to speak authoritatively on the best way to prepare some pork ribs:
So if someone was going to do some ribs, what would you recommend? Pork ribs? Beef ribs?
For beginners, I would say pork ribs. They’re a lot easier and quicker. Beef ribs are more like a brisket. You really gotta get the feeling of it and get it down a couple times. Mess up a couple times.
What kind of pork ribs?
You can do the spare or baby backs. The easiest way to go about it is the "3-2-1 method" where you smoke them for three hours unwrapped, two hours you wrap them in a butcher paper or tinfoil and then the last hour you put barbecue sauce on them.
Do you have to put them in a smoker?
You could do it in the oven but I would recommend a smoker. Gives that added flavor.
And then what would the perfect side for that be?
Mac and cheese. You can never go wrong with mac and cheese. Homemade mac and cheese. Three cheese. You can smoke that. That adds a lot of flavor.
