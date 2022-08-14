The Olde Creamery puts down roots in Mason City

When Tony and Brenda Brownell saw the vacant corner space in the Brick & Tile Building, they knew it would be the next location for The Olde Creamery.

"It's gorgeous. Just looking at the architecture, and it's kind of got that Frank Lloyd Wright feel with it," said Tony Brownell.

The couples' original ice cream shop location is in downtown Garner in a former creamery and antique store. Opening up a second shop in Mason City was part of the plan.

"We weren't looking right now, we were actually thinking spring of 2023. But then this popped up on Facebook as a sponsored ad," said Brownell. "We were like, 'We got to go look at this.'"

The Brownells signed the lease at the beginning of July and in 22 days were open for business. The shop had a ribbon cutting earlier this month. The Olde Creamery is already building a fan base in River City.

"I feel like we've had a very good welcome from the community. We've seen a lot of good reviews and a lot of good feedback," said Brownell.

The Olde Creamery makes fresh waffle cones, brownies, and cookies alongside its high quality ice cream. Ice cream flavors swap out often, and customers never know whats on the menu until they walk in.

The Olde Creamery created a flavor especially for Mason City called "River City Cheesecake" -- already a local favorite -- along with salted caramel and "Death by Chocolate."

"(River City Cheesecake) has been received really well. It has white chocolate, raspberry, and cheesecake," said Brenda Brownell.

"Peach has been extremely popular. We locally source peaches that come from South Carolina. They're extremely good peaches, and we make a lot of peach ice cream throughout the winter months," Tony Brownell said.

Tony said it is cool being in a location where a lot of revitalization is happening in downtown Mason City.

"We are thankful for Mason City for welcoming us, and we look forward to many years of serving Mason City and the surrounding area," said Tony Brownell.

The Olde Creamery's Mason City location is on 103 E. State St., right next door to State Street Deli. The shop is open all week from noon to 10 p.m. according to its Facebook page.