The North Iowa store that rents tuxedos...and sells guns

Were MI6 intelligence agent James Bond ever to find himself embroiled in a web of conspiracy in North Iowa and running low on both weapons and formal wear, 007 could kill two birds with one stone by taking a quick trip to a family-owned business in Klemme.
Since 2017, Tim Baxter has operated Baxter Gunsmithing & Sales at 100 E. Main St. in Klemme, in what he said used to be an old bank, with the help of a few family members. He'd grown up in nearby Garner but had been gone from the area for awhile before moving back to do business.
"Guns have always been a passion of mine so I thought it would be neat to work in the industry," Tim said.
Over the first couple of years, the mom and pop shop did repairs and modifications for firearms as well as selling guns, knives and ammo.
In 2019, Tim decided to add to the arsenal. On April 3 of that year, the business announced via Facebook that Baxter Gunsmithing and Sales LLC would start offering suit and tuxedo rentals.
"I decided if I was going to get fitted for a tux, I’d rather do it in a gun shop. I’d be more comfortable," Tim explained.
The clothing comes through the company Jim's Formal Wear whose website says that it has services in all 50 states. On the site, there's a host of options for styles, accessories and even "advice" such as how to tie a bowtie. With Tim's business, his sister-in-law, Andrea Baxter, does the fittings and items tend to ship from Kansas City.
"They come in and get sized and measured and I’m able to put in the order and they pick it up and try it on and are all set for their environment," Andrea said. She has books full of styles of suits and colors for customers to pick from. Andrea will then order the items which can be sent to people’s homes or mailed in to the shop.
According to her, the tuxedo rental idea made sense because it was something missing from the area.
"There are not too many places close to us that do tux rental anymore so we thought that: Guys don’t have to go to a bridal store. They can do it here and talk some shop at the same time," Andrea said.
She said that she works part time in Garner but that wedding season can keep her plenty busy with the shop in Klemme.
One recent patron, Dustin Brott, who got married in August, said that he looked at places in Des Moines and Fort Dodge before settling on getting suited up at a gun shop.
"They’ve always treated me right and I wanted to shop local when I did my wedding," Brott said.
Patrick McNamara, a family friend and customer who was wed in Oct. 2020, agreed with the idea of shopping locally for his attire.
"We knew it was where we wanted to go. We looked around and didn’t find anything in Mason or Clear Lake that piqued our interest. It was either old fashioned tux rentals or high school stuff."
Despite about two years of sales, Tim said that some folks who come in are still dubious about the prospect of renting a tuxedo from a gunsmith. He'll get jokes too but not any about a certain Scottish spy.
"There’s been the shotgun wedding joke. If you get a tux rental, you can borrow a shotgun for a shotgun wedding."
