The North Iowa store that rents tuxedos...and sells guns

"I decided if I was going to get fitted for a tux, I’d rather do it in a gun shop. I’d be more comfortable," Tim explained.

The clothing comes through the company Jim's Formal Wear whose website says that it has services in all 50 states. On the site, there's a host of options for styles, accessories and even "advice" such as how to tie a bowtie. With Tim's business, his sister-in-law, Andrea Baxter, does the fittings and items tend to ship from Kansas City.

"They come in and get sized and measured and I’m able to put in the order and they pick it up and try it on and are all set for their environment," Andrea said. She has books full of styles of suits and colors for customers to pick from. Andrea will then order the items which can be sent to people’s homes or mailed in to the shop.

According to her, the tuxedo rental idea made sense because it was something missing from the area.

"There are not too many places close to us that do tux rental anymore so we thought that: Guys don’t have to go to a bridal store. They can do it here and talk some shop at the same time," Andrea said.

She said that she works part time in Garner but that wedding season can keep her plenty busy with the shop in Klemme.