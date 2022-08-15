The Corner Pizza and Alehouse opens in Mason City

A taste of New York is coming to Mason City this week.

"It has been a quick road. Less than four months ago we came up with this idea," said The Corner Pizza and Alehouse general manager Chris Burk.

The Corner Pizza and Alehouse, located at 30 E. State St., will have its grand opening Wednesday, Aug. 17. The restaurant specializes in New York-style pizza and will have 50 to 60 brands of beer available.

It has taken 104 days to get the building ready for the grand opening, according to Burk.

“There’s been a lot of things happen in a short amount of time, a lot of trials and tribulations already, a lot of hardships already within opening up a brand new restaurant and being the first-time restaurant owners,” Burk said.

The Corner Pizza and Alehouse owners Adam and Shannon Gold had their eye on the building for a few years. They were fond of the location but weren’t sure about what to put inside the building. Burk said the idea finally formed after he and fellow general manager Casidey Burk came back from the funeral of a loved one who had a passion for pizza.

Casidey Burk has family who have owned a pizza shop right off of Long Beach Island in New Jersey for the last 40 years. Her step-father, Neil Vicidomini, came from Italy to America and would constantly tell her about what made a good pizza.

“He would constantly tell us that people in the Midwest don’t know what good pizza is, and that someday there would be good pizza here,” said Casidey Burk.

She would joke with Vicidomini about opening a pizza shop in North Iowa. He would reply that it would never happen because of the cold winters, but was adamant that if it did, she should be the one to open up a shop.

“If he could see it now, I think he would be super proud,” Casidey Burk said.

With Casidey Burk’s family recipe and Adam Gold’s knowledge of New York pizza — he's a New Jersey native — the space had winning ingredients. The quartet set out to start the The Corner Pizza and Alehouse.

“It’s so much different than anything we get around here,” said Chris Burk.

“I don’t think people know what New York-style pizza is. When you can fold a piece of pizza and eat it and you got grease dripping down your fingers, like that’s New York style,” said Casidey Burk.

The Corner Pizza and Alehouse had soft opening events last week to give people a taste. Chris Burk said he could see on customers’ faces that they liked the slices.

“It’s bigger than the paper plate that it comes on, and then they see how to eat it. They take that first bite and the flavors with the crust is just different,” said Chris.

Both the Golds and the Burks are excited to be part of the development in downtown Mason City alongside other locally owned businesses.

“There’s so much that downtown Mason City has and is going to grow and develop, and I’m just excited to be part of that,” said Chris.

More information about the restaurant can be found on "The Corner Pizza and Alehouse" Facebook page.