TechBrew event goes virtual on Tuesday
TechBrew event goes virtual on Tuesday

The North Iowa TechBrew will hold a virtual networking and roundtable discussion event on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. with the option for additional networking for those who log in early.

Sponsored by Router 12 Networks, LLC, of Mason City, the event will focus on "connections and connectivity." TechBrew encourages those who participate to support their local breweries by buying a beverage of choice to have at home during the event.

RSVPs are required for TechBrew. To register, visit: https://niacc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcodOmurDwuE9MC-1DjEFNeGnE4Kn6bOQRA

More information can be found on the TechBrew North Iowa Facebook group.

