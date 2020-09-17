TechBrew event goes virtual on Tuesday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Iowa TechBrew will hold a virtual networking and roundtable discussion event on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The program begins at 5:30 p.m. with the option for additional networking for those who log in early.

Sponsored by Router 12 Networks, LLC, of Mason City, the event will focus on "connections and connectivity." TechBrew encourages those who participate to support their local breweries by buying a beverage of choice to have at home during the event.

RSVPs are required for TechBrew. To register, visit: https://niacc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcodOmurDwuE9MC-1DjEFNeGnE4Kn6bOQRA.

More information can be found on the TechBrew North Iowa Facebook group.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.