Surf Ballroom to open two new restaurants in Clear Lake

The Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake noted some additions coming to the community later this year.

On Monday, the Surf Ballroom announced on its Facebook page that the Surfside Hospitality Group would be opening not one, but two restaurants in Clear Lake in the coming year.

The first of the two restaurants will be located at 444 North Shore Drive and be named The Surfside. The new restaurant will be have a Caribbean theme according to the Facebook post and will be "a casual-elegant dining concept."

The second restaurant will be at 619 Buddy Holly Place and will be named The Legacy Grill, which will feature "a fun and vibrant music-inspired atmosphere, with a menu featuring a diverse selection of American classics."

"These restaurants will simultaneously add services offered to the events we host, while revitalizing properties that surround us and offering quality dining options for visitors and residents of Clear Lake," the Facebook post stated.

444 North Shore Drive used to be home to the Bread & Buttercreme restaurant, while 619 Buddy Holy was the former home of the Surf District Rock N' Roll Grill.

North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum and Surfside Hospitality Group, the organization that operates the Surf Ballroom, purchased the property at 619 Buddy Holly Place for $400,000 in October of 2021.

The 444 North Shore Drive location was sold in October of 2021 for $400,000, according to records from Beacon, to Jeffery Brakke, the former owner of Brakke Implements.

Rudy Flores was hired as the executive chef for both restaurants and will oversee both the kitchens according to the Facebook post.

Both restaurants are gearing up for openings sometime this spring or summer.

