Surf Ballroom purchases former Surf District restaurant

Surf District

The Surf District Rock 'n Roll Grill in Clear Lake. 

 Ashley Stewart

North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum and Surfside Hospitality Group, an organization which operates the Surf Ballroom, purchased the former Surf District Rock N' Roll Grill building last month. 

According to property records from Beacon, the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum purchased the building, located at 619 Buddy Holly Place, from KRM Real Estate for $400,000 on Oct. 8, 2021. 

Executive director of the Surf Ballroom, Laurie Lietz, said that while the change in ownership is official, the Surf's plans for the building have not been determined.

Clear Lake travel Surf Exterior

The Historic Surf Ballroom and Museum serves as a music and event venue as well as a rock-and-roll museum. A guided tour is available and recommended for music and history buffs.

"Currently, there are no plans for specific operation," Lietz said.

Lietz went on to say that the Surf is "looking to broaden [its] scope of services," adding that despite the new acquisition the North Iowa Cultural Center and Museum will continue to operate the Surf Ballroom as normal.

The Surf District, a popular restaurant and bar in Clear Lake, opened its doors in 2017 in collaboration with the Surf Ballroom after operating as District 619 prior to 2017, and Lu's Lounge before that. 

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

