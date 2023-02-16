Sukup Manufacturing announced in a press release on Wednesday that it will be adding a production site in Clear Lake.

The Sheffield-based company is also marking 25 years in manufacturing dryers and 60 years in business as a whole in 2023.

Sukup Project Manager Nadine Wreghitt described in the release a growing demand for Sukup dryers. “We have had our dealers come to us asking that we provide them with the dryers they need earlier and at a greater quantity.”

Wreghitt said the location of the new plant fits well with the current supply route that brings products to each of the different Sukup Manufacturing Co. facilities. That includes operations in Manly, Sheffield, and Hampton, Iowa.

“We tapped into the Clear Lake market; it’s been tremendous. Obviously with what happened with Larson Manufacturing, wasn’t a good thing, but I’m very happy we were able to keep some of those employees in North Iowa,” said Sheffield Plant Manager James Perez.

More than two dozen people are part of the Clear Lake facility. The team there is focused on producing Mixed-Flow dryers. Sukup Manufacturing is boosting dryer sales to meet market demand, the press release said.