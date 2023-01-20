Sukup Manufacturing awarded grant, partners with Charlie Brown Preschool and Child Care

Sukup Manufacturing Co. recently announced that plans are underway to build a child care facility in Sheffield.

According to a press release, company leaders say they are teaming up with Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care in an effort to positively impact families and communities across North Iowa.

Emily Schmitt, Sukup CAO/General Counsel, has seen how the shortage of care has impacted her company’s workforce growth and overall community sustainability. As past chair of the Governor’s Child Care Task Force, Emily brings a unique, but clear vision to the table.

“A lack of childcare is not something we want our employees to face each week. We know that family is at the core of what we do, and when we applied for this grant, our hope was to ease their child care concerns,” Schmitt said in a statement.

Charlie Brown Preschool & Childcare has served north Iowa for more than 50 years. Currently, there are two locations in Mason City and one in Clear Lake. Amber Morud is Charlie Brown’s Executive Director and believes the partnership is a good fit.

“We are excited to be joining forces with a great company like Sukup to provide quality childcare to the families of Sheffield and surrounding areas. Sukup and Charlie Brown recognize that quality childcare is essential to the continued growth and success of Sheffield.”

Sukup applied for in June and in September received the, “Future Ready Iowa Child Care Infrastructure” matching grant.

That funding will allow the creation of a Sheffield facility that will accommodate 150 child care slots.

The grant considered creativity in collaboration and partnership. Sukup joined forces with West Fork Schools, Charlie Brown Preschool & Child Care, United Bank and Trust Sheffield/Hampton.