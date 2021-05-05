Sukup Manufacturing announces COO hiring

In what's been an already busy year for Sukup Manufacturing, with word that it's acquiring parts of a competitor and expanding to Hampton, the Sheffield-based company gave word on Wednesday that it has hired a new chief operating officer.
Per a press release from the business, John Teeple, who previously spent 23 years with John Deere, will take over the post.
"John has stellar experience in agriculture and manufacturing, and will be a valuable addition to our team,” President and CEO Steve Sukup said in the release. "As Sukup continues growing and technology is increasingly critical to farm and agriculture products, we are confident in John’s ability to work with our manufacturing operations, shipping, facility optimization, and product development teams."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.