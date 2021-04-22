Sukup Manufacturing acquiring parts of "competitor" Global Fabrication

Back in January of this year, Sukup Manufacturing out of Sheffield announced that it would expand its operations to nearby Hampton with a 30,000-square foot building in the town's industrial park. A little more than three months later, the 58-year-old grain bin company has more expansion news to share.
The family-owned business said in a Thursday morning press release that it is "acquiring certain assets of Global Fabrication, Inc" which is based out of Hampton and works with steel support structures.
"This expansion will allow Sukup to double its manufacturing capacity for cat walks, towers, and other structural products while maintaining a commitment to employment in North Central Iowa," the release stated.
Per that release, the existing facility is approximately 70,000-square feet and Sukup plans to have it fully operational before the month is over.
"This is the second facility expansion Sukup has announced in 2021, and we believe this investment in our manufacturing facilities is a positive sign of continued growth as a company," Sukup President & CEO Steve Sukup said in the release. Sukup then went on to say that the company intends to retain many of Global Fabrication's current employees.
"We look forward to a smooth transition, and adding manufacturing capacity for our material handling products," he said.
For his part, Global Fabrication owner Todd Hall is quoted in the release saying that he is confident the transition will go smoothly and that he's excited for his business to play a role in future successes.
"It's great to know that Global Fab will be part of Sukup's positive impact on the agriculture industry moving forward."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.