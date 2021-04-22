Sukup Manufacturing acquiring parts of "competitor" Global Fabrication

"This is the second facility expansion Sukup has announced in 2021, and we believe this investment in our manufacturing facilities is a positive sign of continued growth as a company," Sukup President & CEO Steve Sukup said in the release. Sukup then went on to say that the company intends to retain many of Global Fabrication's current employees.

"We look forward to a smooth transition, and adding manufacturing capacity for our material handling products," he said.

For his part, Global Fabrication owner Todd Hall is quoted in the release saying that he is confident the transition will go smoothly and that he's excited for his business to play a role in future successes.

"It's great to know that Global Fab will be part of Sukup's positive impact on the agriculture industry moving forward."

