The Manufacturing Institute is recognizing Sukup Manufacturing Co.’s Director of Human Resources for excellence in manufacturing.

According to a press release, Samantha Petersburg is being honored with a “Women MAKE America Award”. Out of thousands of nominations, Petersburg is one of 130 women who will be recognized in Washington, DC, next month. All levels of the industry are represented; from the factory floor to the C-suite.

“My goal every day is to come in and be engaged with our workforce. It’s about connection. It’s about relationship. I want to prioritize our employees in the business decisions I am involved with, in this HR position,” Petersburg said in the release.

For roughly a decade, Petersburg has made many positives changes within the company. She’s grown Sukup’s internship program, which has allowed them to retain 65% of those interns over the years. She was instrumental in the planning and ultimate success of an on-site health clinic. Today, it averages more appointments per day than comparable rural clinics.

Most recently, Petersburg has developed policies that bring the focus to the families working at Sukup. Paid parental leave is now a reality for employees.