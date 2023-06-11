Stellar Industries announced in a press release that donated $100,000 to Garner Parks and Recreation in support of the ambitious baseball complex renovation initiative.

The Garner Parks Xtra Innings initiative’s mission is to transform the existing baseball and softball fields into an enhanced sports complex that builds the capacity of young athletes and opens up opportunities for the community to gather and prosper. Once complete, the project will provide three playing fields, upgraded amenities, restrooms, concessions.

"We are thrilled to contribute to the Garner Parks initiative," said Dave Zrostlik, president of Stellar, in a statement. "As a company deeply rooted in Garner, we understand the importance of providing a first-class environment for children to participate in sports and build lifelong memories. This donation reflects our commitment to giving back to the community that has supported us throughout our own journey of growth and change."

The donation from Stellar will help fund critical aspects of the renovation project, including repositioning the fields to get all home plates to a centralized location; adding two new youth fields; adding infields, outfields, fencing and covered dugouts to all fields, paving the centralized area, sidewalks and parking areas; adding electrical to accommodate lighting, building a concession stand, adding a batting cage, shade structures and bleachers, purchasing a field groomer, pitching machines and windscreens, and more, the release said.