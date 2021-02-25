State of North Iowa event in Mason City stresses recovery

Still such funding couldn't ameliorate the worst of the pandemic.

Schreck said near the end of his time that certain economic data for the region is mixed. Cerro Gordo County's unemployment rate for December stood at 3.4% which is better than the national average of 6.7% but slightly worse than the state average of 3.1%. Moreover, the average hotel occupancy rate for 2020 was 44.2%, which is almost 20% off from the 2019 average.

Mason City Chamber of Commerce President Robin Anderson also emphasized that point about traveling after the event concluded.

"Some of the things like tourism are going to take awhile to recover from," Anderson said. To her, that means it's imperative for the region to focus even more on the digital economy than it has before.

"One of the things we learned in the pandemic is that people can work from anywhere. So why not here?" Anderson said. "Or why not have enterprises located here that can work from anywhere?"