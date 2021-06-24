South Shore Donut Co. offers free donuts for picking up litter in Clear Lake

The South Shore Donut Co. is looking to encourage others to help clean up the Clear Lake area — and give out some donuts in the process.

The “Donut be a Litter Bug” promotion offers customers who fill one bucket full with litter and bring it back to the store one free glazed donut or one free coffee.

South Shore Donut Co. owner Whitney Mixdorf said the idea came to her because of her weekend activities with her three children.

“When we go for walks together as a family we always take a little bag to pick up trash,” Mixdorf said. “It’s important to do our part, even if it’s just a little bit.”

Mixdorf said the promotion has already been a huge success, with 15 people returning full buckets of litter in just the first day of the program.

“It’s amazing what kids will do for some free sprinkles,” Mixdorf joked.

Mixdorf plans on running Donut be a Litter Bug through the entire summer, until the weather begins to turn, but already has plans to bring it back in the spring of next year.

