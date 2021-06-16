So what's up with this carbon capture pipeline in North Iowa?

In three years' time, North Iowa residents could see an operational pipeline, totaling more than $2 billion, locally capturing carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol, fertilizer and other industrial plants before being permanently sequestering them at a site in Illinois.

That's if all goes according to plan for the Texas-based group Navigator CO2 Ventures, whose CEO, Matt Vining, said that the 1,200-plus mile pipeline would run through five states and be phasing into service in the last quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2025. Because of the size and scope of the project, Vining said that it would take about 20 months of permitting in the various states as well as customer negotiations.

"That started on Wednesday (June 9) and ends in September. All these customers who have expressed interest can execute contracts which gets them a guaranteed rate," he said. "We’re in the contracting phase and when that phase ends in September, it’s off to the races."