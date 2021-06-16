So what's up with this carbon capture pipeline in North Iowa?

In three years' time, North Iowa residents could see an operational pipeline, totaling more than $2 billion, locally capturing carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol, fertilizer and other industrial plants before being permanently sequestering them at a site in Illinois.
That's if all goes according to plan for the Texas-based group Navigator CO2 Ventures, whose CEO, Matt Vining, said that the 1,200-plus mile pipeline would run through five states and be phasing into service in the last quarter of 2024 and the first half of 2025. Because of the size and scope of the project, Vining said that it would take about 20 months of permitting in the various states as well as customer negotiations.
"That started on Wednesday (June 9) and ends in September. All these customers who have expressed interest can execute contracts which gets them a guaranteed rate," he said. "We’re in the contracting phase and when that phase ends in September, it’s off to the races."
According to Vining, funding for the pipeline is coming through Blackrock, the investment fund manager, to help "de-risk" the project. In the past, that group has taken heat from environmental activists for its significant backing of the fossil fuel industry. One 2021 report from the Guardian noted that more than 3.27 billion barrels of oil in fossil fuel reserves are under Blackrock’s management. But Blackrock has said that it could divest from polluting companies.
As for Navigator CO2 Ventures, they're listed on their website as an affiliate of Navigator Energy Services, which bills itself as "The largest private crude oil midstream provider in the Anadarko Basin" that runs through Oklahoma and Texas. One partner on the project with Navigator is Valero, according to a report from My San Antonio News.
In conversation, Vining said that the carbon capture pipeline hitting the goal of sequestering about 12 million tons of carbon a year wouldn't balance out emissions from petroleum consumption on its own but would make progress toward doing so.
"The state of Iowa emits 130-140 million metric tons of CO2. It’s going to take a lot of these to accomplish the broader societal goal in getting to carbon neutral," Vining said. "Iowa will be in a unique place relative to other states. This is going to put the state of Iowa in the pole position in terms of de-carbonization."
Getting to that position will involve a lot of conversations with ethanol producers in the state. Vining said that Navigator plans to accept carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants and other agricultural manufacturers in Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Illinois.
"The cost of participating is much lower than say a coal facility," Vining said. The reason being that the CO2 coming from such sites would be purer which takes less effort to convert. He said that he expects ethanol facilities will get involved because of the $50 per metric ton tax credits they could receive for participating.
At the state level, Vining said that Navigator is going through five separate processes for each state they're involved in. At the county level, they would likely have to get involved with folks like Cerro Gordo County Planning and Zoning Administrator John Robbins.
"I imagine it’ll be a little bit before I even hear about it," Robbins said. "At a minimum, if they’re going under a creek or something they’ll do floodplain permits. There’ll be a DNR floodplain permit and then there’s a local permit. So that’s at a minimum."
According to Robbins, Navigator may also have to get right-of-way permits from any participating county's engineering department. As for other permits, Robbins said one could be needed from a board of adjustment similar to what the SOO Green is doing for its 349-mile energy transmission line. The goal for that project is to create at least 1,400 union construction jobs in the state of Iowa.
Vining said that the Navigator project could create 750 construction jobs in Iowa as well as several dozen more permanent jobs that would be for monitoring the line. He also said that he thinks the project could redound further to people living in the communities where the pipeline goes through because an ethanol facility with more money in its pocket from carbon credits could afford to buy more bushels of corn from growers.
But Vining was also clear that there is a lot to sort through before this pipeline becomes operational. The specific areas aren't fully nailed down yet. Nor are all the facilities involved. And pipelines of all kinds have been opposed in the past by environmental and indigenous groups.
"We’re in the first inning of this thing," he said. "No one has done this to this scale. And what I envision is we will get this project up and going and it will become a component of a much larger network."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
"The state of Iowa emits 130-140 million metric tons of CO2. It’s going to take a lot of these to accomplish the broader societal goal in getting to carbon neutral. Iowa will be in a unique place relative to other states. This is going to put the state of Iowa in the pole position in terms of de-carbonization."
Matt Vining, Navigator CO2 Ventures CEO