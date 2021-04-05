 Skip to main content
Simply Nourished, organic grocer, opens up in Mason City
Simply Nourished, organic grocer, opens up in Mason City

A little more than four months after beginning major work to bring an organic grocer downtown, Simply Nourished- Mason City owner Melissa Fabian had plenty to celebrate with a store opening on Monday afternoon.

"We're very excited, it's been really fast," Fabian said.

According to her, it isn't entirely surreal to see fully stocked shelves of various olive oils, jackfruit salads and kombucha now because there was a consistent goal in mind.

"I think I always saw the vision for the place, but it's really fun to see that other people think it's a great idea. We had a line out the door at 10 this morning. There was a demand it's great to be able to fill that," she said.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

