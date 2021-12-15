Simply Nourished Clear Lake takes on new owners

The new year is bringing more change than usual for a couple of North Iowans.

Beginning Jan. 1, the Clear Lake Simply Nourished location will have a pair of new owners, Corwith residents and friends Mindy Duff and Beth DeGroote.

Both Duff and DeGroote are already business owners. Duff is a certified health and nutrition coach, and DeGroote owns a grocery store called Corwith Farm Services.

The two met through DeGroote's husband, who went to high school with Duff, and have been fast friends ever since.

In November, Duff and DeGroote discovered that Simply Nourished's previous owner Ashley Coleman was looking to sell her storefront in Clear Lake to focus on overseeing the entire Simply Nourished brand.

Coleman opened the first ever Simply Nourished in Jan. of 2015, and moved the store to the current location at 419 Main Avenue in Clear Lake in Feb. of 2020.

After seeing the business go up for sale, Duff and DeGroote immediately reached out to Coleman with interest in buying the business.

"I didn't want to see that store close because it's such an important resource to the area," Duff said. "I thought, here's the opportunity it just might work."

"I definitely wouldn't have done it on my own, but when Mindy talked about it I was like 'oh we could work together here,'" DeGroote said. "We already work together, so why not another one."

After just a few short weeks, the deal was finalized, and the duo is ready to pick up where Coleman leaves off at the end of the year.

"It's just another excuse for us to hang out," DeGroote joked.

"I'm super excited," Duff said. "I'm excited about having another opportunity for people to eat healthy, and to work with Beth."

Fans of Simply Nourished won't have anything to worry about, as Duff and DeGroote intend to keep the offerings the same, but they also hope implement some of their own ideas down the road.

"If you're a customer at the store, you shouldn't notice a thing has happened," Duff said. "It's just that if you look behind the curtain it's another person behind there."

The Mason City Simply Nourished location, run by Melissa Fabian, will not be impacted by any of the Clear Lake store's changes.

Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont

