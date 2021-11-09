Simply Nourished Clear Lake seeking new ownership

A search is underway for a new owner and operator of a Clear Lake health food store.

Simply Nourished owner Ashley Coleman said that over the the course of the next year she wants to take a step back from the physical store to focus on her family, is seeking a new owner before the end of the year.

"My family and I have been talking about this for a while," Coleman said. "We knew this was what the plan was going to be."

While Coleman is taking a step back from the day-to-day operations, Melissa Fabian, who owns the Simply Nourished location in Mason City, said that Coleman will still oversee the entire Simply Nourished brand and that Fabian's store will continue to operate as normal.

"She's just changing her focus," Fabian explained.

Coleman said her wish in her new role to expand the Simply Nourished brand to other communities, support current Simply Nourished owners.

Opening additional locations is also part of Coleman's long-term plan.

"I hope to see Simply Nourisheds in other communities in Iowa, and even other states," Coleman said. "I want to be able to do that in the future."

Fabian and Coleman both expressed optimism about the Clear Lake location remaining open under new ownership, saying that several people have already expressed interest since Coleman made the announcement.

"We are optimistic that the Clear Lake location will have a new owner," Fabian said. "It's looking very positive for her (Coleman) finding a buyer."

"Within 24 hours, we were approached by 10 people who are interested," Coleman said. "I have a lot of confidence that more than one (person) on the list would be able to run the business successfully."

The listed price for the Clear Lake location, according to the announcement posted on Simply Nourished's Facebook page, is $79,000. Coleman writes that they "significantly reduced the asking price from what it was valued at."

Coleman opened the first ever Simply Nourished in Jan. of 2015, and moved to the current location at 419 Main Avenue in Feb. of 2020.

The Clear Lake location will continue to operate as normal for the time being, but if a new buyer is not found by Dec. 18, the store will close at the end of the year.

