Simply Essentials to go to auction on August 11

The Simply Essentials chicken plant in Charles City will officially go to auction on Saturday, Aug. 11.
That's according to the certificate of notice sent by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of Iowa on July 22.
Judge Thad Collins delayed the auction of the Simply Essentials facility on July 16 to give interested companies more time to conduct the proper procedures needed to participate.
The auction will be conducted by trustee Larry Eide of The Law Offices of Pappajohn Shriver Eide & Nielsen P.C. in Mason City, or a representative from Heritage Global.
Bidding will begin at $9.5 million, in conjunction with the initial $9.5 million offer made by Pure Prairie Farms Inc. Companies initial bids must be made in increments of $200,000, with any subsequent bids not to be less than $100,000.
Companies interested in partaking in the bidding process must provide their contact information to the trustee and Heritage by Aug. 5, and prove they have the financial capabilities to partake in the bidding process by 5 p.m. CDT on Aug. 9.
Simply Essentials was sold to Pure Prairie Inc. earlier this year, but after accepting a $9.5 million offer from Pure Prairie, a $10 million offer was received by Wincorp International. The new offer prompted Eide to seek approval for an auction of the Simply Essentials plant and all of its assets.
The auction will take place at 11:00 a.m. CDT on Saturday, Aug. 11.
Zachary Dupont covers politics and business development for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at 641-421-0533 or zachary.dupont@globegazette.com. Follow Zachary on Twitter at @ZachNDupont