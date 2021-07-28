Simply Essentials to go to auction on August 11

The Simply Essentials chicken plant in Charles City will officially go to auction on Saturday, Aug. 11.

That's according to the certificate of notice sent by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of Iowa on July 22.

Judge Thad Collins delayed the auction of the Simply Essentials facility on July 16 to give interested companies more time to conduct the proper procedures needed to participate.

The auction will be conducted by trustee Larry Eide of The Law Offices of Pappajohn Shriver Eide & Nielsen P.C. in Mason City, or a representative from Heritage Global.

Bidding will begin at $9.5 million, in conjunction with the initial $9.5 million offer made by Pure Prairie Farms Inc. Companies initial bids must be made in increments of $200,000, with any subsequent bids not to be less than $100,000.

Companies interested in partaking in the bidding process must provide their contact information to the trustee and Heritage by Aug. 5, and prove they have the financial capabilities to partake in the bidding process by 5 p.m. CDT on Aug. 9.