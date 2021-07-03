Simply Essentials facility to go to auction, sale likely in August

Eide says that he suspects there could potentially be more companies other than Wincorp and Pure Prairie that participate in an auction of Simply Essentials but would not disclose what companies those may be.

“Obviously, I hope there’s 100 people participating,” Eide joked. “But, we do expect the possibility of at least one other (company) … But you never know.”

The hearing over the sale will take place on July 16, and if any objections from Wincorp are accepted, the auction would take place in late July with the anticipation of a sale being approved on Monday, Aug. 2.

Following the sale, it’s up to the new owners of the plant when it will be back up and running, but there’s optimism that it would be sooner rather than later.

Tim Fox, the executive director of the Charles City Area Development Corporation, is hoping that the building could be up and running shortly after the sale in August.

“Hopefully August,” Fox said of when Simply Essentials could be operating again. “We’re just hoping for that building to get up and running again soon.”

Eide maintained that it’d be up to the new owners on the timeline of the facility reopening.