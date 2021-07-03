Simply Essentials facility to go to auction, sale likely in August

The future of the Simply Essentials facility in Charles City will likely be resolved soon, with an official sale of the plant likely in the coming weeks.
According to Larry Eide of The Law Offices of Pappajohn Shriver Eide & Nielsen P.C. in Mason City, Simply Essentials will likely be sold in early August.
Eide is the trustee who filed the motion for the sale of Simply Essentials’ real estate and equipment, accepting a bid of $9.5 million from Pure Prairie Farms Inc., a group that Eide says includes former chicken suppliers of Simply Essentials.
Usually, that would be the end of it, but a contesting bid of $10 million was placed by Wincorp International, a producer of agricultural equipment primarily focused on poultry based in Medley, Florida, and is owned by The Jamaica Broilers Group of Companies. Eide had accepted the previous offer by the time Wincorp’s bid was placed, but Wincorp is likely to contest the sale in front of a judge on the grounds of being able to pay more, according to Eide.
If the judge accepts the objection from Wincorp, which Eide said is a likely outcome, the sale of Simply Essentials will go to auction at the end of this month.
Wincorp did not respond to requests for comment from the Globe Gazette about their plans regarding Simply Essentials.
Eide says that he suspects there could potentially be more companies other than Wincorp and Pure Prairie that participate in an auction of Simply Essentials but would not disclose what companies those may be.
“Obviously, I hope there’s 100 people participating,” Eide joked. “But, we do expect the possibility of at least one other (company) … But you never know.”
The hearing over the sale will take place on July 16, and if any objections from Wincorp are accepted, the auction would take place in late July with the anticipation of a sale being approved on Monday, Aug. 2.
Following the sale, it’s up to the new owners of the plant when it will be back up and running, but there’s optimism that it would be sooner rather than later.
Tim Fox, the executive director of the Charles City Area Development Corporation, is hoping that the building could be up and running shortly after the sale in August.
“Hopefully August,” Fox said of when Simply Essentials could be operating again. “We’re just hoping for that building to get up and running again soon.”
Eide maintained that it’d be up to the new owners on the timeline of the facility reopening.
“It’s up to the (eventual) new owners when the plant would begin operations,” Eide said. “But it would be great to get those jobs back to the community quickly.”
Simply Essentials operated the chicken plant in Charles City on 901 N. Main St. until August of 2019 when the company shut the factory down. When Simply Essentials closed, 500 jobs were reportedly lost, and the factory has sat vacant for nearly two years.
