Simply Essentials auction delayed

Representatives from a handful of companies met with Judge Thad Collins to discuss the order for the approval of the bid procedures over the sale of the Simply Essentials chicken plant in Charles City.
Simply Essentials was sold to Pure Prairie Inc. earlier this year, but after accepting a $9.5 million offer from Pure Prairie, a $10 million offer was received by Wincorp International. The new offer prompted trustee Larry Eide of of The Law Offices of Pappajohn Shriver Eide & Nielsen P.C. in Mason City to seek approval for an auction of the Simply Essentials plant and all of its assets.
There was vocal opposition to the bid procedures from some meeting participants, including representatives from ARKK Food Company, with some claiming the timeframe for the bid procedure didn’t allow for them to properly get involved in a potential auction. Concerns were also raised over the marketing of the Simply Essentials assets, saying that they didn’t have the necessary information to make an educated bid on the plant.
Those in favor of approving the bid procedures pointed out that Simply Essentials has been shut down for over two years, and all the information needed to come to decisions has been readily available and easily accessible for a long time.
Concerns were also raised by representatives of The Best Dressed Chicken, an affiliate of Wincorp International, that a lengthy delay could result in them dropping out of the process entirely.
After hearing claims from all the participants, Judge Collins decided to delay the process by 30 days, citing confidence that other companies will partake in the auction with a short time extension.
In 30 days, all parties will reconvene to review the new order for the approval of bid procedures, with an auction of Simply Essentials to follow shortly after.
