Silberstein joins MercyOne North Iowa Dermatology Care

MercyOne North Iowa Dermatology Care has welcomed Katie Silberstein, PA to its team.

Silberstein's clinical focus is on the diagnosis, management and treatment of skin.

Silberstein was raised in Solon and received her undergraduate and medical degrees from the University of Dubuque.

“As a child, I loved science and medicine,” Silberstein shared. “This love helped me pursue a career in the medical field. I enjoy the clinical aspect of practicing hands-on medicine and the personal aspect of connecting with patients and making a difference in their lives.”

Silberstein is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, dial 641-428-2080.

