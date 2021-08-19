Signed Expressions owner in downtown Mason City wants to paint her brick wall how she wants

Signed Expressions owner Regina Krambeer got about halfway through before she had to stop.
In the fall of 2020, Krambeer said that she set out to paint the red brick on the front of her building at 12 N. Delaware Ave. in Mason City, which she bought in 2018, so that it would better stand out in relation to a nearby limestone building. So she did it up with thick black brick-and-mortar paint before ending at the corner when winter rolled in.
"It’s like painting on the side of a wall with Jell-O pudding," Krambeer said of the material.
But then, when she tried to start back up this summer, Krambeer said over the phone and in a Facebook post that someone came in and that she was issued a cease-and-desist order though she could put in an application with the city to make her case at a public hearing for what she was trying to do.
"It was very out of the blue. It took me by surprise," Krambeer said of the request to put a pause on painting.
When she did have her hearing, about two weeks ago, Krambeer said that she would be able to level off the work she had gotten done on the side but could not complete the full wall.
Codes
Based on the "City Code of Mason City Zoning Map" that was made effective July 1, 2010 and amended Aug. 7, 2018, Signed Expressions falls within the "Central Business District." Roughly, that area can be considered to be north of Highway 122, south of Fifth Street Northwest/Fifth Street Northeast, east of North Jefferson Avenue and west of Georgia Avenue.
In that section of the "Title 12 Zoning Ordinance" for Mason City, last updated June 1 of this year, there is one reference to original brick in a section about building materials.
"Facades shall be constructed of approved materials. Approved façade materials include stone, brick, concrete, stucco, wood, architectural metal, clear glass, and tinted glass. Artificial stucco or brick (e.g., EIFS, Z-Brick) may be allowed only in applications where the Administrative Officer has determined that: The application does not substantially cover original brick, stone or punched metal façade material," the "Interpretation of Standards" section of Title 12 of Zoning states.
There is one reference to black: black locust trees being prohibited in a right-of-way, and four uses of the word "painting," though three of those are found in a section about signage. One is in relation to maintenance, in the "Floodplain Management" section, lists exterior and interior painting as possible repairs.
A matter of murals
One issue that Krambeer said she took with the request is that multiple buildings in her area that have brick walls have had murals painted on them in the Prairie School/Frank Lloyd Wright style. In fact, she said that she got letters from some of the businesses around her agreeing that painting her building would make it look better.
"The biggest kick in the side is knowing that the building facing my building is slated for the next mural in Mason City," she said. "I love that they’re doing the painting and making Mason City a destination but I feel like because it’s my idea and not the city’s idea, that’s why I’m getting pushback."
Some of those initial murals popped up as a part of the "Building Our Brand" project that began in 2017. In an email on Thursday, Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse explained why those cases were permissible.
"These buildings were all painted or covered over prior to adoption of the restriction in 2006, so these are not examples of covering original materials. Since 12 North Delaware had never been painted or otherwise covered over, painting the brick is prohibited," Van Steenhuyse wrote.
As to how the squared-off solution was arrived at, Van Steenhuyse said that the Zoning Board of Adjustment granted a variance while determining that making Krambeer remove the violating paint from the fall could be considered a hardship.
"The Board granted the variance on the condition that the painted area could be 'squared off,' but the remainder of the north wall had to be left unpainted," Van Steenhuyse wrote.
He then concluded his email with the following summation of the process with Krambeer: "The City followed the City Code and provided the owner the relief allowed by law. The actions of City staff and the Zoning Board of Adjustment conformed in all respects to the law as written, and City staff did not exercise any authority beyond that allowed by City and State law."
For the future
Even with that resolution, Krambeer doesn't consider the broader matter of ordinances over and done with.
"(I'm) trying to get together with some folks and get some of these ordinances changed," she said. "Hopeful to get enough noise around this."
As of Thursday afternoon, a Facebook post that Krambeer made explaining the situation had garnered 434 reactions, 266 shares and 112 comments overwhelmingly expressing support for her.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.