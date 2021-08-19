Signed Expressions owner in downtown Mason City wants to paint her brick wall how she wants

Signed Expressions owner Regina Krambeer got about halfway through before she had to stop.

In the fall of 2020, Krambeer said that she set out to paint the red brick on the front of her building at 12 N. Delaware Ave. in Mason City, which she bought in 2018, so that it would better stand out in relation to a nearby limestone building. So she did it up with thick black brick-and-mortar paint before ending at the corner when winter rolled in.

"It’s like painting on the side of a wall with Jell-O pudding," Krambeer said of the material.

But then, when she tried to start back up this summer, Krambeer said over the phone and in a Facebook post that someone came in and that she was issued a cease-and-desist order though she could put in an application with the city to make her case at a public hearing for what she was trying to do.

"It was very out of the blue. It took me by surprise," Krambeer said of the request to put a pause on painting.