Shopko sold to Mankato construction firm

A Mankato, Minnesota-based construction company has purchased the old Shopko at the corner of South Monroe Avenue and Highway 122.

APX Construction Group LLC purchased the 7.78 acres of land and the more than 100,000 square foot building at auction in May for $1.31 million, according to county property tax records. The assessed value of the land and building is $2.6 million.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from APX did not immediately return a phone call for comment on Monday afternoon.

APX bought the property from 615 South Monroe OZ LLC, a New York firm that purchased it out in March of 2019.

The auction, which was facilitated by real estate exchange Ten-X, started the bidding for the property at $500,000.

Shopko bought the land and constructed a store on it in 1995.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.