Sen. Joni Ernst tours Cerro Gordo County hemp farm

"If it’s something they weren’t planning on budgeting for, previously, is it money that the federal government is just sending out to those that don’t need it," Ernst said. "(With) money going to the counties, they’ll have to figure out how to spend money within the rules."

In the coming years, Cerro Gordo County is anticipating construction for $2.5 billion transmission line that will run wind-generated energy from outside of Mason City to the Chicago area. Ernst said that she supports the wind sector but wouldn't want to see one energy source favored over another in something such as the the Clean Energy Initiative that President Joe Biden has said could create as many as 10 million jobs.