RSVP volunteers receive award from governor

Volunteers of North Central Iowa’s RSVP program were honored with a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held virtually in July.
A group of RSVP of North Central Iowa volunteers were nominated for this award due to their commitment to service and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor's Volunteer Award program—now in its 37th year—provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.
More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.
Volunteers from North Central Iowa who received the Governor’s Award include:
Nickie Baker - Sheffield
Star Barnes – Clear Lake
Virginia Baumann – Mason City
Nicky Berge – Clear Lake
Sue Brown – Mason City
Karen Dole – Mason City
Kay Erland – Mason City
Karen Fick – Clear Lake
Elaine Fratzke – Clear Lake
Mary Galazin – Mason City
Midge Gaylor – Mason City
Don Gettner – Mason City
Mary Ellen Haugen – Rockwell
Katie Koehler – Mason City
Velda LaCoste – Osage
Colleen Last – Mason City
Carol Meindl –Clear Lake
Steph O’Donnell – Mason City
Jane Papouchis – Mason City
Carol Prescott – Ventura
Vicki Robertson – Mason City
Linda Schuter – Mason City
Alan Steckman – Mason City
Gwen Suntken – Mason City
Marsha Wedmore – Rockwell
Audrey Wolf – Mason City
Carolyn Ostercamp – Britt
RSVP, or Retired Senior Volunteer Program, is sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College. RSVP recruits adults 55 and older to use their skills, talents, and life experience to help meet community needs through volunteer service.