RSVP volunteers receive award from governor
RSVP volunteers receive award from governor

RSVP of North Central Iowa logo

Volunteers of North Central Iowa’s RSVP program were honored with a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held virtually in July.

A group of RSVP of North Central Iowa volunteers were nominated for this award due to their commitment to service and community during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor's Volunteer Award program—now in its 37th year—provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.

More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.

Volunteers from North Central Iowa who received the Governor’s Award include:

Nickie Baker - Sheffield

Star Barnes – Clear Lake

Virginia Baumann – Mason City

Nicky Berge – Clear Lake

Sue Brown – Mason City

Karen Dole – Mason City

Kay Erland – Mason City

Karen Fick – Clear Lake

Elaine Fratzke – Clear Lake

Mary Galazin – Mason City

Midge Gaylor – Mason City

Don Gettner – Mason City

Mary Ellen Haugen – Rockwell

Katie Koehler – Mason City

Velda LaCoste – Osage

Colleen Last – Mason City

Carol Meindl –Clear Lake

Steph O’Donnell – Mason City

Jane Papouchis – Mason City

Carol Prescott – Ventura

Vicki Robertson – Mason City

Linda Schuter – Mason City

Alan Steckman – Mason City

Gwen Suntken – Mason City

Marsha Wedmore – Rockwell

Audrey Wolf – Mason City

Carolyn Ostercamp – Britt

RSVP, or Retired Senior Volunteer Program, is sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College. RSVP recruits adults 55 and older to use their skills, talents, and life experience to help meet community needs through volunteer service.

