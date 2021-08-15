RSVP volunteers receive award from governor

Volunteers of North Central Iowa’s RSVP program were honored with a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held virtually in July.

A group of RSVP of North Central Iowa volunteers were nominated for this award due to their commitment to service and community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor's Volunteer Award program—now in its 37th year—provides an easy way for Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations, and government entities to honor their volunteers with a prestigious, state-level award.

More information is available at volunteeriowa.org.

Volunteers from North Central Iowa who received the Governor’s Award include:

Nickie Baker - Sheffield

Star Barnes – Clear Lake

Virginia Baumann – Mason City

Nicky Berge – Clear Lake

Sue Brown – Mason City

Karen Dole – Mason City

Kay Erland – Mason City

Karen Fick – Clear Lake